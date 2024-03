Vladar will protect the home goal versus the Avalanche on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar will get the start after Jacob Markstrom (lower body) was ruled out for Tuesday. Vladar allowed seven goals on 40 shots in a loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday, and he'll have another tough challenge on hand against an Avalanche team that has scored 25 goals over the last six games.