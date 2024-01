Vladar will be between the pipes at home versus Arizona on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar will make just his 14th NHL appearance of the season, having gone 6-5-2 with a career-worst 3.43 GAA over that stretch. The netminder's start comes as Jacob Markstrom (lower body) once again finds himself in the infirmary. Dustin Wolf was recalled from AHL Calgary to serve as the backup behind Vladar on Tuesday but could challenge for some starts while Markstrom is out.