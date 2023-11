Vladar will guard the road goal in Colorado on Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar is set to start in the second half of a back-to-back after Jacob Markstrom picked up a 7-4 win over the Stars on Friday. This is Vladar's fourth appearance in November -- he's gone 2-0-1 with 10 goals allowed on 97 shots over the first three. The Avalanche's offense is always a threat, but the Flames might be able to find some success against backup Ivan Prosvetov in the other net.