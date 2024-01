Vladar will defend the home net versus Edmonton on Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar has started the last two games as Jacob Markstrom has been out of action with a lower-body injury. Markstrom is ready to return, but he will back up Vladar on Saturday. Vladar has a 7-6-2 record, a 3.35 GAA and an .885 save percentage. He has a tough matchup, as the Oilers are red-hot, going 20-3-0 since Nov. 24.