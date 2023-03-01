Vladar allowed two goals on five shots in the first period of Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Bruins.

The Flames controlled the play in the first period, but Vladar was beaten twice by Dmitry Orlov. That prompted head coach Darryl Sutter to bring in Jacob Markstrom at the start of the second period. The Flames eventually covered Vladar's damage, taking him off the hook, which leaves his record at 12-6-5 through a career-high 24 appearances. He also owns a 2.95 GAA and an .892 save percentage. The Flames' next game is a tough home matchup versus the Maple Leafs on Thursday.