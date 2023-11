Vladar stopped 17 of 20 shots in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Vladar had gone nearly two weeks between appearances. The Kraken scored twice in the first period, but it was a relatively light workload for the 26-year-old netminder, who helped the Flames snap their six-game losing streak. He still hasn't looked very good this season, allowing 12 goals over three outings. The Flames' next game is at home versus the Predators on Tuesday.