Vladar saved 29 of 33 shots in Thursday's 4-3 home loss against the Maple Leafs.

Vladar allowed four consecutive goals against Toronto, including three by Auston Matthews, to give the Flames their first loss in five games. Andrew Mangiapane made it interesting late in the third period, cutting Toronto's lead to 4-3 but Calgary could not get the equalizer. In Vladar's last four starts he has two wins, allowed 13 goals and managed an .882 save percentage.