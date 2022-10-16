Vladar stopped 26 of 29 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Saturday's Battle of Alberta had an electric start akin to last year's high-scoring battles. The Flames led 4-1 after one period, but the Oilers pushed back with two goals in the second, only to fall short by one in the end. Vladar looked solid at times in his season debut, though the Flames did well to control the play. Head coach Darryl Sutter revealed earlier Saturday that Vladar will get roughly one start per week during the season. That would put him on pace to play a little less than one-third of the games as long as he and Jacob Markstrom both stay healthy. Vladar made 23 appearances last year with a 2.75 GAA and a .906 save percentage.