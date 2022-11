Vladar made 30 saves Saturday in a 3-2 loss to Carolina.

The score was tied 2-2 until almost the mid-point of the third period when Brett Pesce wired a low wrist shot through a crowd on the power play that eluded Vladar. The Flames never had the lead -- the ice was tilted toward the Calgary net and opponent Antti Raanta only saw 20 pucks on the night. Vladar is doing what he needs to do, but his teammates are struggling to get him the kind of help he needs to win. His last win came Oct. 15.