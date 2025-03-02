Vladar made 39 saves in a 3-0 loss to Florida on Saturday.

Vladar was the difference maker Saturday -- the Panthers held a 35-12 advantage in shots through the first two periods and a 66-23 edge in attempts, but the netminder allowed just two goals. Vladar's overall 8-11-5 record, 2.98 GAA and .894 save percentage don't impress, but it's games like this that show what he can do in short bursts. He's actually 2-1-0 in his last three starts with just six goals allowed. Vladar's name continues to swirl in trade rumors, and the Flames may try to get a draft pick back for his expiring contract by the deadline. He could have value in daily formats on a contender.