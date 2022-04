Vladar will protect the road goal in Tuesday's game versus the Predators, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar will start the second half of a back-to-back after Jacob Markstrom picked up a win over the Blackhawks on Monday. Vladar has gone 3-0-0 with a 2.11 GAA and a .918 save percentage in his last four contests. The Predators 2-3-1 in their last six games while scoring just 11 goals in that span.