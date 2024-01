Vladar will guard the road crease Sunday against Chicago, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Vladar has started just once in Calgary's last seven games, though he was sharp in that outing, stopping 29 of 32 shots in a win over Nashville. Overall, Vladar is 6-4-2 with an .888 save percentage and 3.36 GAA this season. He'll face an injury-depleted Chicago team that's scored just two goals in their last three games.