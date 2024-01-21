Vladar allowed two goals on 31 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Edmonton.

The only reason that the game was only 1-0 after the first period was because of the heroics of Vladar. He absolutely robbed Connor Brown with a glove save on a 2-on-1 and added another 11 saves in the frame to give his team a chance. Vladar was beat on a Ryan McLeod breakaway that he had little chance on to open the scoring. Unfortunately, early in the third period with the game tied up 1-1, Vladar allowed a fluky goal that was shot from behind the net, bounced off teammate Rasmus Andersson's stick and floated behind him. That was the game winner and Zach Hyman's empty-net goal sealed the win for Edmonton.