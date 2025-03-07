Vladar allowed three goals on 27 shots in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Vladar drew a tough matchup for his third appearance of the road trip. The Flames impressed early to jump out to a 2-0 lead, but the Stars' top players were too much for Vladar to handle, as Wyatt Johnston scored once and Jason Robertson tallied twice for the comeback. Vladar is down to 8-11-6 with a 2.98 GAA and an .893 save percentage after going 1-1-1 during the Flames' gauntlet trip. He is likely to continue sharing the goaltending duties with Dustin Wolf as the Flames make an attempt at the last wild-card spot in the Western Conference.