Vladar allowed four goals on 36 shots in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Head coach Ryan Huska left Vladar in despite the Flames going down 4-1 early in the second period. The 26-year-old was able to right the ship and eke out a standings point as the Flames rallied over the second half of the contest. Vladar is now at 2-1-1 with a 3.92 GAA and an .858 save percentage through four outings. Dustin Wolf is on the Flames' current road trip and will start Saturday in Ottawa, so the pressure is officially on for Vladar to get his game in order.