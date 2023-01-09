Vladar saved 13 of 14 shots in relief during Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago.

Vladar entered the contest after Jacob Markstrom surrendered a goal to Philipp Kurashev at 0:35 of the second period. Calgary was down 3-1 when Vladar took the net, but the Flames were able to tie the contest at 3-3 before Vladar was ultimately bested by Max Domi in overtime. Vladar was charged with the loss, pushing his record to 6-4-4 with a 2.76 GAA and .906 save percentage in 14 games. He made just his third appearance in Calgary's last 13 games.