Vladar allowed two goals on 30 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Kraken.

Vladar's winning streak is up to five starts, and he hasn't lost in regulation since Nov. 26. The first goal was on a deflected shot and the second came on a big rebound, so it's tough to fault Vladar much for either one. The 25-year-old improved to 11-4-4 with a 2.77 GAA and a .904 save percentage through 19 outings. The Flames begin a four-game road trip after the All-Star break, starting with the Rangers on Feb. 6.