Vladar kicked out 29 of 32 shots in a 6-3 win over Nashville on Thursday.

Calgary took a 2-0 goal by 5:12 of the opening period and was up 4-2 going into the first intermission, so Vladar was given plenty of breathing room. That helped bring his record up to 6-4-2. This was his first start since Dec. 16 because Calgary's been leaning heavily on Jacob Markstrom. Vladar has a 3.36 GAA and an .888 save percentage in 12 outings this season, so he's not doing nearly well enough to push for the No. 1 job.