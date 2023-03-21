Vladar yielded two goals on 13 shots in relief of Jacob Markstrom in Monday's 8-2 loss to the Kings.

Vladar played the third period and didn't fare much better than his teammate. This was Vladar's first game action in nearly three weeks, but it's unclear if head coach Darryl Sutter made the switch to help Vladar shake off the rust or to allow Markstrom some rest in a lost game on the first half of a back-to-back. Through a career-high 25 outings, Vladar has a 12-6-5 record a .299 GAA and an .891 save percentage. The Flames are back in action Tuesday in Anaheim.