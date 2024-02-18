Vladar stopped eight of nine shots in relief of Jacob Markstrom in Saturday's 5-0 loss to the Red Wings.

Vladar played 33:19 in the contest after Markstrom was pulled for giving up four goals on 12 shots. The 26-year-old Vladar was on injured reserve for a week due to a lower-body injury. It's unclear if he'll get much immediate playing time with Markstrom entrenched as the Flames' No. 1 goalie, but with trade rumors swirling, Vladar's workload could increase if Markstrom is dealt. For the season, Vladar is 7-7-2 with a 3.22 GAA and an .888 save percentage, and he'd likely have to share the crease with Dustin Wolf in a post-Markstrom Flames lineup.