Vladar stopped seven shots in relief of Jacob Markstrom in the third period of Sunday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Vladar played all of the final frame, which included killing off Milan Lucic's major penalty for charging. This was Vladar's first taste of playoff action this spring, and he did well, though the game was decided well before he entered the action. With Markstrom slumping, it's unclear which of the Flames' goalies will get the starting assignment from head coach Darryl Sutter for Tuesday's Game 4.