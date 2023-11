Vladar will guard the road goal versus the Kraken on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Vladar hasn't played since giving up six goals on 30 shots versus the Red Wings on Oct. 22. In the four games since, Jacob Markstrom has gone 0-4-0, though the Flames have scored just six goals in that span while giving up 15. The Kraken have started to find their way with back-to-back wins, while the Flames are looking for a spark.