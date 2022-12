Vladar will guard the home goal in Wednesday's game versus the Wild, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar has won three outings in a row, allowing six goals on 82 shots in that span. He'll face a Wild team that has won five of its last six games while scoring no fewer than three goals in each of those contests. That makes this a tough matchup for Vladar, who has a 2.54 GAA and a .914 save percentage on the season.