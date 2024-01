Vladar will protect the road goal versus the Predators on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar hasn't played since Dec. 16 -- Jacob Markstrom took over the No. 1 job in goal after returning from a broken finger. Vladar went 1-2-1 with 13 goals allowed over four games in December. The Predators have scored 17 times over their last six contests, making this a favorable matchup for Vladar to get back in a groove.