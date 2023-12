Vladar made 30 saves in a 3-2 shootout loss to Minnesota on Thursday.

This loss was not on Vladar -- he played his heart out. He allowed a goal to Matt Boldy early in the first period and then a power-play snipe at 13:18 of the season. Other than that, Vladar bricked up the twine tent. This performance was a great rebound for him after a six-goal game in Colorado on Monday. The Flames have struggled lately, so it's tough to put any of their netminders into your blue paint.