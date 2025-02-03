Vladar stopped 29 of 31 shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Kraken.

Vladar improved to 6-1-1 against the Kraken in his career, riding the Flames' three-goal first period to the win. The Kraken made it interesting by tallying twice over the final two frames, but Vladar held firm when necessary. He ended his six-game losing skid, which dated back to Dec. 12. Vladar is now 7-10-5 with a 3.07 GAA and an .888 save percentage over 22 starts this season. He split time early in the season with Dustin Wolf, but Vladar has been firmly in the backup role since the calendar flipped to 2025. That said, neither goalie is a particularly strong option for the Flames' next two games, which are both at home, versus the Maple Leafs on Tuesday and the Avalanche on Thursday.