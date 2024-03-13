Vladar allowed six goals on 35 shots in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Vladar played the first two periods, but he was relieved by Dustin Wolf after a five-goal middle frame. With 13 goals allowed on 75 shots over his last two outings, Vladar is seeing firsthand how diminished the Flames' defense is following the trade deadline. The 26-year-old dropped to 8-9-2 with a 3.61 GAA and an .882 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. If Jacob Markstrom (lower body) is out for a while, Vladar would likely share the crease with Dustin Wolf, who stopped all three shots he faced in the third period Tuesday.