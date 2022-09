Vladar is expected to tend the twine on the road versus Seattle on Tuesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar went 13-6-2 in 23 games last season while registering two shutouts, a 2.75 GAA and .906 save percentage. Sitting behind Jacob Markstrom, the 25-year-old Vladar shouldn't be expected to see a ton of work and will likely have to settle for watching from the bench more often than not.