Vladar was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Ryan Boulding of NHL.com reports, indicating he will guard the road goal Monday against the Avalanche.

During his last outing, Vladar was pulled in a 5-2 loss to Minnesota on Dec. 5 after allowing three goals on 16 shots. He has posted a 4-3-1 record this season with a 3.45 GAA and an .877 save percentage over eight appearances. The Avalanche rank seventh in the league with 3.44 goals per contest this campaign.