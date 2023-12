Vladar will guard the road goal versus the Wild on Thursday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar has lost his last two outings, giving up nine goals on 54 shots in that span. Dustin Wolf hasn't done much better lately, with both goalies squandering a chance to lay claim to the No. 1 job with Jacob Markstrom (finger) out. Vladar will take on a Wild team that has scored 21 goals over the last six games.