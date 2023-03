Vladar will start on the road Tuesday versus the Ducks, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar made a relief appearance Monday versus the Kings, stopping 11 of 13 shots. It was his first action in nearly three weeks after he received a quick hook Feb. 28 versus the Bruins. He'll get one of the easiest matchups in the league Tuesday, but the Flames are on the second half of a road back-to-back.