Vladar will be between the pipes for Tuesday's home game against Seattle, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar last played on Oct. 20, which was a relief appearance against Buffalo. This will be just his second start of the season compared to six for Jacob Markstrom. Vladar has a 1-1-0 record this year, stopping 43 of 48 shots. Seattle is coming off a 3-1 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday/