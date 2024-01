Vladar turned aside 16 shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Chicago.

The netminder dealt with some bad luck, as the third puck to beat him caromed in off the skate of Nick DeSimone, but Vladar also left too much space to his glove side on a couple Colin Blackwell tallies. It's Vladar's first regulation loss in nearly a month, but on the season he carries a 3.43 GAA and .883 save percentage to go along with a 6-5-2 record.