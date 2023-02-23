Vladar stopped 11 of 14 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Coyotes.

Vladar gave up all three goals in the second period, though one came off his own player and the other was on a partial breakaway. He didn't face much traffic overall, which makes the three goals against look a bit rough even though he earned his first win in three games since the All-Star break. The 25-year-old netminder improved to 12-6-4 with a 2.85 GAA and an .896 save percentage through 22 appearances. The Flames play again Thursday in Vegas -- given the light workload, it's possible Vladar could play back-to-back contests, but it's unclear which way head coach Darryl Sutter is leaning for a much more difficult matchup.