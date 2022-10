Vladar has signed a two-year extension with the Flames, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Vladar was slated to become an RFA after the season as he was on the final year of a three-year entry level contract. Vladar will get $4.4 million over the two years. He is 1-0-0 after a 4-3 win over Edmonton on Saturday.