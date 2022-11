Vladar will guard the road goal Wednesday against Pittsburgh, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar, who last played Nov. 10 against Boston, has a 1-3-0 record this season. He has surrendered 12 goals on 101 shots. Vladar has a 1-1-0 record versus the Penguins in his career with a 2.04 GAA and a .930 save percentage.