Vladar stopped 19 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Vladar was victorious in his first start since Feb. 28. The Flames took the lead 37 seconds into the game and never looked back. The 25-year-old netminder is up to 13-6-5 with a 2.91 GAA and an .893 save percentage through 26 appearances. It's unclear if this will earn him more playing time, or if head coach Darryl Sutter just wanted to rest Jacob Markstrom in the second half of a back-to-back. The Flames are back at home Thursday to face the Golden Knights.