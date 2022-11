Vladar made 24 saves in a 3-1 loss to Boston on Thursday. He allowed two goals.

The loss wasn't on Vladar, who put up a strong performance without support from his teammates. Connor Clifton scored late in the first by following his own rebound and Charlie McAvoy sniped a power-play goal from behind the right faceoff circle. Vladar has now dropped three straight, but the Flames are 1-8-1 in their last 10 and in a free fall. Keep him reserved until the team gets their feet back under them.