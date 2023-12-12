Vladar allowed six goals on 37 shots in Monday's 6-5 loss to the Avalanche.

Vladar played well early in the game, helping the Flames build a 5-3 lead through two periods. A stretch of three goals in 4:10 by the Avalanche in the third flipped the game around, sending Vladar to his third loss in his last four appearances. This is the second time in nine games he's given up a half-dozen goals. For the season, the 26-year-old has a 4-4-1 record with a 3.76 GAA and an .871 save percentage through nine starts. Dustin Wolf will likely start Tuesday in Vegas, and if he performs well, Vladar could be set for a stint as the backup soon.