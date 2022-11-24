Vladar made 38 saves in a 2-1 shootout loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

It was his first start since Nov. 10 and his fourth straight loss, but he played an excellent game. The only puck that got by him in regulation came early in the first period when Jan Rutta took a drop pass and snapped home a shot from the high slot. Vladar dazzled early in the second when he robbed both Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell on bang-bang plays seconds apart. And then he stopped Jeff Carter on a breakaway in the third. Vladar has only allowed three goals in his last two games to the Pens and Bruins, and has deserved a better fate in the win column.