Vladar will guard the road goal during Wednesday's game versus the Coyotes, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports.

Vladar struggled mightily in his last start Thursday versus Detroit, surrendering five goals on just 24 shots en route to an ugly 5-2 defeat. He'll try to snap his personal two-game losing streak in a road matchup with an Arizona team that's averaging only 2.87 goals per game at home this season, 29th in the NHL.