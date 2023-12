Vladar will defend the home crease versus Tampa Bay on Saturday, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Vladar has dropped his last three decisions to slip to a 4-4-2 record on the season with a 3.54 GAA and an .879 save percentage. He gave up nine goals on 54 shots in his first two December starts, but he rebounded nicely Thursday with a 30-save effort in a 3-2 shootout loss in Minnesota. The Lightning sit 11th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.32 goals per game.