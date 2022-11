Vladar will be between the visiting pipes in Boston on Thursday, according to Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Vladar has started only three games this season as he is the backup netminder to Jacob Markstrom. Vladar is 1-2-0 and has given up 10 goals on 74 shots. He will take on the Bruins, who are 11-2-0 this season and have averaged 4.20 goals per game.