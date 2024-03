Vladar will guard the road goal Sunday against the Hurricanes, per Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer.

During his last outing, Vladar stopped 32 shots in a 6-3 win over Edmonton on Feb. 24. He has posted a record of 8-7-2 this season with a 3.21 GAA and an .890 save percentage through 18 games played. Carolina is tied for 11th in the league with 3.30 goals per contest this campaign.