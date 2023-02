Vladar will get the visiting net versus Detroit on Thursday, Ryan Pike of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar continues to press for the No. 1 job in Calgary as he has won five straight starts. Vladar is 11-4-4 with a 2.77 GAA and .904 save percentage this season. The Flames' top goalie, Jacob Markstrom has struggled most of the season and the two netminders have shared the net over the last 10 games. Vladar will face the Red Wings, who have averaged 2.98 goals per game, 24th best in the NHL.