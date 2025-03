Vladar will guard the road net against the Panthers on Saturday, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar has won his last two outings, stopping 55 of 58 shots. He has posted a record of 8-10-5 with two shutouts, a 2.98 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 23 appearances this season. Florida sits seventh in the league with 3.28 goals per game in 2024-25.