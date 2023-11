Vladar will defend the road goal Monday against Seattle, according to Eric Francis of Sportsnet.

Vladar stopped 32 of 36 shots in a 5-4 shootout loss to Toronto on Nov. 10 in his last outing. He has a 2-1-1 record this season with a 3.92 GAA and an .858 save percentage in four appearances. Vladar has stopped 102 of 114 shots en route to a mark of 4-1-0 over five career contests against the Kraken.