Vladar will patrol the blue paint in Seattle on Friday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Vladar is riding a four-game winning despite posting a pedestrian .889 save percentage during that stretch. The 25-year-old is 10-4-4 with a .902 save percentage and a 2.81 GAA through 18 games this season. Vladar is 1-1-0 while allowing seven goals in two matchups with the Kraken this season.