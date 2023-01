Vladar will get the road goal in St. Louis on Thursday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Vladar won his last start, stopping 29 Seattle shots in a 3-2 win Dec. 28, but was charged with a loss Jan. 8 as he gave up a goal on 14 shots in relief of Jacob Markstrom, against the Blackhawks. Vladar is 6-4-4 with a 2.76 GAA and a .906 save percentage this season. He will face the Blues, who are 17th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.17 goals per game.