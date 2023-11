Vladar will be stationed between the pipes Monday at home against Vegas.

Jacob Markstrom was originally scheduled to get the starting nod but will not be available Monday due to an illness. Vladar has allowed at least three goals in each of his six appearances this season, resulting in a subpar 3.61 GAA and .869 save percentage. In four starts this month, he's gone 2-1-1 with an .883 save percentage.